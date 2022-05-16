Jamuna Bank Foundation organises medical camp in Manikganj

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 11:58 am

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises medical camp in Manikganj

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently organised a madical camp to provide free treatments to the helpless, poor and deprived people at Rawan Ibne Ramzan School & College of Shibaloy, Manikganj

Under the initiative, free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided, reads a press release.

Some 4,000 patients were given free treatment and medicine while 382 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery in the medical camp,.

Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation, was present as the Chief Guest of the event.

Eminent Freedom Fighter and Chairman of Shibaloy Upazila Al-haj Rezaur Rahman Khan (Janu) was present as the special guest.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the program.

Senior officials of the Jamuna Bank head office, employees of the nearest branches and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.

