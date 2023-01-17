Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical service center at Bishwa Ijtema

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation a free medical service center was organised at Bishwa Ijtema to serve the Muslims like every year.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed inaugurated the service center.

Among others, Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, CEO and Managing Director of Jamuna Bank Limited with higher officials of the bank, branch managers and officials and a lot of people were also present in the programme.

During Ijtema pilgrims will get round the clock health care from here and also free medicine.

In the service center Chairman Nur Mohammed offered special prayer for the welfare of all.