Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Narsingdi

Jamuna Bank Foundation has organised free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics, general medical services in Narsingdi.

It also distributed blankets among deprived and cold stricken people at Charmadhua Government Primary School at Raipura of Narsingdi, read a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest on the occasion.

Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, presided over the programme.

Deputy Managing Director of the bank Md Abdus Salam, Local UP Chairman Md Ahsan Sikder were present as special guests.

Senior officials and employees of the bank, local dignitaries and a large number of patients were also present.

Some 3,847 patients were treated at the medical camp with free medicines and 437 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

