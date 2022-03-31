Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Cumilla

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently organised a free medical camp in Gouripur, Cumilla

Free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided to about 3500 disadvantaged people in Gouripur, Cumilla with the initiative of Jamuna Bank Foundation, said a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the event.

Director of the bank, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman was present as the chief guest.

High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present.

In addition to distributing free medicine at the medical camp, 356 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.