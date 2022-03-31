Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Cumilla

Corporates

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 11:38 am

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Cumilla

Free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided to about 3500 disadvantaged people in Gouripur, Cumilla with the initiative of Jamuna Bank Foundation

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 11:38 am
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Foundation recently organised a free medical camp in Gouripur, Cumilla

Free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services were provided to about 3500 disadvantaged people in Gouripur, Cumilla with the initiative of Jamuna Bank Foundation, said a press release. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the event.

Director of the bank, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman was present as the chief guest.

High officials from head office, employees from nearest branches and other local dignitaries were also present.

In addition to distributing free medicine at the medical camp, 356 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Jamuna Bank / Jamuna Bank Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

23m | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

1h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

48m | Videos
Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

Saudi Arabia may hike oil price

1h | Videos
Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

Brain monitoring helmet is heading to space

4h | Videos
Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

Irrigation water crisis in Barind region

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online