Jamuna Bank Foundation organises free medical camp in Chattogram

With their own initiative and funding, Jamuna Bank Foundation recently delivered free eye, gynecology, diabetes, pediatrics and general medical services to people deprived of medical facility at M Anwarul Azim Girls' High School, Banskhali, Chattogram.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Executive Committee and Jamuna Bank Foundation, Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present as the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release.

Managing Director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed presided over the programme.

5,000 patients were treated at the medical camp with free medicines and 639 eye patients were enrolled for free eye surgery.

Director of Jamuna Bank Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Advisor of Premier Bank Muhammad Ali and Deputy Managing Director of Jamuna Bank Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury were present as special guests.

Senior officials of the bank's head office, officials and employees of the adjacent branches of Jamuna Bank, local dignitaries and a large number of patients were also present.