Jamuna Bank Foundation organised a Free Medical Camp & Blanket Distribution at Mirkadim, Munshiganj

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation distributed free blankets to unprivileged cold stricken people and free sewing machines to helpless women in Mirkadim Pourashava & nearest 4 Union of Munshiganj and organized free medical camp with 7 types of free medical services at Goalghunni where 6,753 patients get free treatment & medicines and 718 eye patients were selected for eye surgery.

Local MP Haji Mohammad Foysal Biplob was chief guest on the occasion. Founder of Al-Haj Nur Mohammed Trust, former MP & Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the program.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was special guest. Besides, local dignitaries, senior officials of the bank and a large number of medical seekers were also present in the program exemplifying the Bank's dedication to CSR activities.

The event was graced by the presence of managers from the nearest branches, higher officials from head office, local representatives, dignitaries and a large number of medical seekers were also present during this program.