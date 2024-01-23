Jamuna Bank Foundation organised a Free Medical Camp & Blanket Distribution at Mirkadim, Munshiganj

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:13 pm

Jamuna Bank Foundation organised a Free Medical Camp & Blanket Distribution at Mirkadim, Munshiganj

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation distributed free blankets to unprivileged cold stricken people and free sewing machines to helpless women in Mirkadim Pourashava & nearest 4 Union of Munshiganj and organized free medical camp with 7 types of free medical services at Goalghunni where 6,753 patients get free treatment & medicines and 718 eye patients were selected for eye surgery.

Local MP Haji Mohammad Foysal Biplob was chief guest on the occasion. Founder of Al-Haj Nur Mohammed Trust, former MP & Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the program.

Managing Director & CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed was special guest. Besides, local dignitaries, senior officials of the bank and a large number of medical seekers were also present in the program exemplifying the Bank's dedication to CSR activities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The event was graced by the presence of managers from the nearest branches, higher officials from head office, local representatives, dignitaries and a large number of medical seekers were also present during this program.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The versatility of cane allows for the creation of sleek and modern designs. Photo: Collected

From necessity to aesthetics: Cane furnitures make a comeback

7h | Habitat
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A strange landscape beyond the mist

13h | Panorama
Representational Picture

Why is Bangladesh so weak at fighting corruption?

13h | Panorama
Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party originally rose to power on the back of the movement to build the Ayodhya temple. Photo: Hindustan Times

Faith and state are a powerful mix for India's Modi

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

Bangladeshi cricketer named to the ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year

11m | Videos
Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

Australia scraps 'Golden Visa' scheme

2h | Videos
Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

Apparel exports surge 20.54% to non-traditional markets in 2023

3h | Videos
Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

Capital market development will require reforms and incentives

1h | Videos