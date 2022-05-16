Jamuna Bank Foundation offers scholarships for underprivileged students

Jamuna Bank Foundation will provide scholarships among underprivileged students who have obtained GPA-5 in 2020-21 SSC and Dakhil examinations.

The initiative is also extended to students of special needs as well as the children of executives, officers and employees of Jamuna Bank Limited, said a press release.

In this regard, the foundation has given a notice on its official website head.bod@jamunabank.com.bd, to send the list of names of meritorious students and the children, of the executive officers and employees working in Jamuna Bank, who have obtained GPA-5.

The applications need to be submitted along with 1 copy of passport size photo and marksheet to the Banking Operations Division, Head Office and e-mail the soft copy by 31 May.