Jamuna Bank Foundation offers scholarships for underprivileged students

Corporates

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:26 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation offers scholarships for underprivileged students

TBS Report
16 May, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 16 May, 2022, 07:26 pm
Jamuna Bank Foundation offers scholarships for underprivileged students

Jamuna Bank Foundation will provide scholarships among underprivileged students who have obtained GPA-5 in 2020-21 SSC and Dakhil examinations.

The initiative is also extended to students of special needs as well as the children of executives, officers and employees of Jamuna Bank Limited, said a press release.

In this regard, the foundation has given a notice on its official website head.bod@jamunabank.com.bd, to send the list of names of meritorious students and the children, of the executive officers and employees working in Jamuna Bank, who have obtained GPA-5.

The applications need to be submitted along with 1 copy of passport size photo and marksheet to the Banking Operations Division, Head Office and e-mail the soft copy by 31 May.

Jamuna Bank Foundation / Scholarships

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bitcoin, by far the largest cryptocurrency, is a terrible substitute for government-issued money. Photo: Reuters

Crypto’s wild week offers a much-needed warning

6h | Panorama
Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

Karst Stone Paper Journal: Write on indestructible stone paper

7h | Brands
Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

Pesky bugs do not stand a chance against this automatic indoor insect trap

7h | Brands
Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

Wazeenah: Turning furniture into a canvas

8h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Where you can swim for Tk5

Where you can swim for Tk5

38m | Videos
Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

Cultural activists pay tribute to Hassan Arif

3h | Videos
How PK Halder becomes a scamster

How PK Halder becomes a scamster

3h | Videos
How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

How can you become proficient as a new team leader?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

2
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

3
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

5
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists