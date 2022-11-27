Jamuna Bank Foundation hols free plastic surgery camp

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 08:35 pm

Jamuna Bank Foundation hols free plastic surgery camp

TBS Report
27 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Jamuna Bank Foundation hols free plastic surgery camp

Under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, a free plastic surgery camp for cleft lip, palate and burn patients was organised at Munshiganj General Hospital.

Specialized doctors from the Netherlands provided treatment during the camp, reads a press release. 

Local government Tazul Islam attended the camp as the chief guest. 

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation, President of Munshiganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Former MP Al-Haj Nur Mohammed presided over the programme. 

Alongside, Managing Director and CEO of the bank Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, higher officials from Head Office, local public representatives, dignitaries and a large number of people were also present at that time. Around 634 patients were treated free of cost and 250 patients were registered for plastic surgery.

