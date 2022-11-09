Jamuna Bank Foundation to hold free plastic surgery camp

Corporates

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 07:00 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank Foundation to hold free plastic surgery camp

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 07:00 pm
Jamuna Bank Foundation to hold free plastic surgery camp

For more than a decade, Jamuna Bank Foundation has been conducting various CSR activities including education, culture, medical, poverty alleviation and disaster management. 

In continuation of this process, under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, specialist doctors and plastic surgeons from Netherlands will provide free plastic surgery to patients with cleft lip, palate and burns at Munshiganj General Hospital for two weeks begins from 20 November.

Some 2,361 patients received free treatment including 771 surgeries in last five camps. 

Interested patients can register from any nearest branch/sub-branch of Jamuna Bank. Last date of submitting registration is 15 November, reads a press release.

Jamuna Bank Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

International vintage car rally enters Bangladesh

10h | Wheels
Imran Khan may be working the crowds to a frenzy, but that is little guarantee that he can have the ground shift for the soldiers. Photo: Reuters

Pakistan: An angry Imran Khan, a rattled army

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Twitter layoffs will shrink free speech around the world

10h | Panorama
If you drive an MX-5, you will know exactly what makes it the most popular roadstar in the world. Photo: Akif Hamid

Mazda Miata MX-5 RF: Why Miata is always the answer

9h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

RU medical center itself 'sick'

RU medical center itself 'sick'

1h | Videos
All domestic construction materials under one roof

All domestic construction materials under one roof

1h | Videos
How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

How KC Collection wants to take furniture business to another height

1h | Videos
How football world cup started

How football world cup started

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

4
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

5
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?