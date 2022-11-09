Jamuna Bank Foundation to hold free plastic surgery camp

For more than a decade, Jamuna Bank Foundation has been conducting various CSR activities including education, culture, medical, poverty alleviation and disaster management.

In continuation of this process, under the initiative and funding of Jamuna Bank Foundation, specialist doctors and plastic surgeons from Netherlands will provide free plastic surgery to patients with cleft lip, palate and burns at Munshiganj General Hospital for two weeks begins from 20 November.

Some 2,361 patients received free treatment including 771 surgeries in last five camps.

Interested patients can register from any nearest branch/sub-branch of Jamuna Bank. Last date of submitting registration is 15 November, reads a press release.