Jamuna Bank Foundation distributes blankets in Dhaka

Jamuna Bank Foundation has distributed around 2,000 blankets to the underprivileged and cold-stricken people in Dhaka city.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed distributed the blankets to the underprivileged and cold-stricken people in Tejgaon, Dhaka University area, Panthapath, Karwan Bazar, High Court Mazar Road, Katabon, Nabisco Mour, Bijoy Sarani and Dhaka Medical College, adjacent areas of Dhaka city, reads a press release.

During this time, the bank's Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, along with the senior staff of the bank's head office and the branch heads of different branches in Dhaka, spontaneously participated in the blanket distribution.