Jamuna Bank foundation chairman inaugurates health check-up programme

Corporates

TBS Report
14 October, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 14 October, 2021, 07:16 pm

Jamuna Bank foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed recently inaugurated a day-long executive health check-up programme organised by United Hospital. 

Managing Director (CC) of the bank Md Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, Masud Ahmed, general manager of United Hospital's communication and business development and high officials of both organisations were also present at the programme. 

"Jamuna Bank foundation will organise a two-week long free operation programme for cleft lip and palate patients in February or March next year. Doctors from the Netherlands will conduct the operations," said Jamuna Bank foundation chairman.

He urged the interested patients to contact with nearest Jamuna Bank branch and submit application to avail the facility.
 

