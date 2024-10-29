Jamuna Bank elects new Chairman

Jamuna Bank elects new Chairman

Mr. Robin Razon Sakhawat took charge as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Jamuna  Bank.

He is the eldest son of Mr Sakhawat, Abu Khair Mohammed, one of Bangladesh's successful textile and garment business pioneers. In 2009, he obtained a Bachelor's degree in Financial Engineering from Goethe University Frankfurt.

Returning to Bangladesh, he became the Director at Robintex Group, a renowned knitwear manufacturer and exporter through a joint venture with Germany. His focus at Robintex included driving innovation, enhancing productivity and improving quality. Currently, he holds the position of Managing Director at German-Bangla Chemical Ltd. He also served as Managing Director at Comptex (Bangladesh) Ltd. 

In fiscal year 2021-22, the NBR recognized him as the 5th highest taxpayer in the Young (below 40 years) category with a tax card. Mr Robin's active involvement in diverse industries marks his professional journey. His contributions span banking, logistics, and the property market, demonstrating his versatility and adaptability in different business sectors.

