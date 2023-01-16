Jamuna Bank donates to PM’s Ashrayan Project-2

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Jamuna Bank Limited donated Tk4 crore to the Prime Minister's Ashrayan Project-2 aimed at providing houses to the underprivileged and homeless people across the country.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed handed over the donation cheque to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a programme at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.

Among others, Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was also present on the occasion.