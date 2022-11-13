Jamuna Bank donates blankets to PM’s relief fund

Corporates

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 05:00 pm
As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Jamuna Bank Foundation donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a token blanket from Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, chairman of Jamuna Bank Ltd and Jamuna Bank Foundation and Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank Limited at the program at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka. 

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present on the occasion among others, reads a press release.
 

