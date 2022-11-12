Jamuna Bank donates blankets to PM relief fund

As part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Jamuna Bank Foundation, a concern of Jamuna Bank Limited (JBL), donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for onward distribution to the destitute and cold-affected people of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina received a token blanket from the bank's chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed and Managing Director Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed at a programme at the Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, Chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks, was present on the occasion among others.