Jamuna Bank donates 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund

TBS Report
30 October, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2021, 03:40 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Foundation, an allied concern of Jamuna Bank Limited (JBL), has donated 75,000 blankets to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) program.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation and Sponsor Director of the bank Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, and Chairman of Jamuna Bank Capital Management Limited and Director of the bank Md Sirajul Islam Varosha, handed over the blankets to Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, at the program at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka on Saturday, said a Jamuna Bank press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina virtually joined the function through a video conference from her official residence Ganobhaban.

