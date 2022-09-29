Jamuna Bank celebrates PM’s 76th birthday 

Jamuna Bank recently celebrated the 76th birthday of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The birthday was celebrated by cutting a cake and performing prayers seeking long-life and good health of PM Sheikh Hasina after the 409th meeting of the board of directors of Jamuna Bank at Jamuna Bank's corporate office in Gulshan-1, Dhaka, reads a press release.

Chairman of Jamuna Bank Limited and Jamuna Bank Foundation Al-Haj Nur Mohammed was present in the meeting.

The board of directors Engr AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Engr Md Atiqur Rahman, Md Saidul Islam, Fazlur Rahman, Robin Razon Sakhawat, Md Redwan-Ul Karim Ansari, Md Belal Hossain, Md Mahmudul Hoque, Md Sirajul Islam Varosha, Kanutosh Majumder, Md Ismail Hossain Siraji, Gazi Golam Murtoza, Independent Directors Md. Humayun Kabir Khan, Md Abdul Jabber Chowdhury, M Murshidul Huq Khan and Md Abdur Rahman Sarker were also present in the programme.

