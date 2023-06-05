Jamuna Bank celebrates 23rd anniversary

Jamuna Bank has entered its 23rd year of excellence by achieving the trust and reliability of all customers, stakeholders and well-wishers.

Recently the bank celebrated its 23rd anniversary with a grand ceremony and a dua mahfil, reads a press release.

On this grand occasion Jamuna Bank Chairman Md Saidul Islam, Jamuna Bank Foundation Chairman Al-Haj Nur Mohammed, directors- Kanutosh Majumder, Engineer Md Atiqur Rahman, Engineer AKM Mosharraf Hussain, Redwan-ul-Karim Ansari, independent directors, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, deputy managing directors and other officials and employees of the bank were present.

Jamuna Bank was awarded as the Best Primary Dealer Bank 24 times in its 23 years of operation with 167 branches, 106 sub-branches, 346 ATMs and 46 agent banking outlets.

The chairman of the bank greeted and thanked all the customers, stakeholders and well-wishers for their support in this path of prosperity.