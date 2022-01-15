Jamuna Bank card holders to enjoy special offer at Sea Pearl Beach Resort

TBS Report
15 January, 2022, 04:05 pm
Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa, a luxurious 5-star resort in Inani of Cox's Bazar, has signed an agreement with the Jamuna Bank Limited on 13th January 2022

Under the agreement, Jamuna Bank credit cardholders will enjoy buy 1 get 1 complimentary buffet lunch and dinner round the year at Kasbah restaurant of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Cox's Bazar, read a press release.

Azeem Shah, group general manager of Sea Pearl Beach Resort and Spa Ltd, andMirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, managing director and CEO of Jamuna Bank, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations at Jamuna Bank Tower in Gulshan on Thursday.
Mahmud Russel, director of Sales and Marketing; Amjad Hossain, senior manager Corporate Sales from Sea Pearl Cox's Bazar; and Mohammad Fazlur Rahman, deputy managing director and head of Business; AKM Atiqur Rahman, deputy managing director and chief information technology officer; Md Mehdi Hasan, SVP and head of Treasury; Adnan Mahmud Ashraf -uz-  Zaman, VP and head of Cards, Abdul Faisal Mannan, head of Human Resources Division of JBL were also present in the signing ceremony.
 

