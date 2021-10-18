Jamuna Bank, bKash signs agreement to facilitate remittance

Corporates

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:00 pm

Related News

Jamuna Bank, bKash signs agreement to facilitate remittance

TBS Report
18 October, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2021, 06:00 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jamuna Bank Limited and bKash have recently inked an agreement for disbursement of foreign remittance under terms and conditions of MFS at Jamuna Bank Head Office in the city

With this agreement, the beneficiaries will be able to receive remittances through bKash, sent by remaining remittance partners, reads a press release.

Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of business of Jamuna Bank and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash exchanged the documents on behalf of the respective organisations.

Fazle Quayum, deputy managing director and chief risk officer and Md Abdus Sobhan, SVP and head of NRB banking and foreign remittance division from Jamuna Bank, Zaid Amin, head of financial services of bKash and high other officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.

Jamuna Bank / Bkash / remittance / MFS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

Comilla's incident is conspiratorial

23h | Videos
Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

Sadid spin wowed Little Master Sachin

1d | Videos
Sky is open but little freedom of flying

Sky is open but little freedom of flying

1d | Videos
How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

How drinking milk is harmful for your body?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

4
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

5
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025

6
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij