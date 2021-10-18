Jamuna Bank, bKash signs agreement to facilitate remittance

Jamuna Bank Limited and bKash have recently inked an agreement for disbursement of foreign remittance under terms and conditions of MFS at Jamuna Bank Head Office in the city

With this agreement, the beneficiaries will be able to receive remittances through bKash, sent by remaining remittance partners, reads a press release.

Mohammed Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury, deputy managing director and head of business of Jamuna Bank and Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash exchanged the documents on behalf of the respective organisations.

Fazle Quayum, deputy managing director and chief risk officer and Md Abdus Sobhan, SVP and head of NRB banking and foreign remittance division from Jamuna Bank, Zaid Amin, head of financial services of bKash and high other officials of both the organisations were also present on the occasion.