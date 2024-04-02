Jaminur Rahman appointed managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank for 2 years

Sheikh Md Jaminur Rahman has been appointed managing director of Palli Sanchay Bank for two years.

According to Section 49 of the 'Government Employment Act, 2018', the government has appointed him on the condition of suspending his post retirement leave (PRL).

This appointment was given through a notification of the Financial Institutions Division on 2 April 2024.

All employees of Palli Sanchay Bank extended their wishes and congratulations on his tenure extension.