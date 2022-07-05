Jamdani boutique 'Tanaporen' starts journey

TBS Report
05 July, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2022, 06:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Jamdani boutique, 'Tanaporen' has come up with a combination of Jamdani sarees and products in the market with the aim of advancing the weaving industry under the patronage of weavers. 

The Jamdani boutique is promoted by Sheva's Sustainable Enterprise Project, in partnership with PKSF and the World Bank, to help weavers and entrepreneurs involved in the jamdani industry get a fair price and to bring the products to the premium market by establishing market linkages, said a press release. 

Tanaporen was officially launched in Gulshan on 4 July where Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi inaugurated 'Tanaporen' attending as chief guest.

Tarabo Municipality Mayor Hasina Gazi, PKSF Managing Director Dr Nomita Haldar, Sheva Nari O Shishu Kalyan Kendra Executive Director Sayeeda Roxana Khan, Jamdani expert Chandra Shekhar Shaha and many other business leaders were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

Golam Dastagir Gazi said, "Jamdani is a Bengali tradition. Weavers work tirelessly for months to weave a saree, but then if they do not get proper remuneration, it will be difficult for them to survive."

"One thing is that the more economically prosperous a country is, the more its traditions and weavers will survive. Hopefully, now we are becoming economically prosperous. As the days go by, we are becoming more economically successful, and as a result, the purchasing power of Jamdani increased among people," the minister added. 

Hasina Gazi said, "Jamdani products are the closest thing to my life. I am a resident of Rupganj. I often visit Jamdani Palli and see the work of weavers up close. I am thankful to Tanaporen and all the people who are involved with this organisation for thinking about the miseries of weavers and taking this great initiative."

Namita Haldar said, "I am delighted to see our long-term plan implemented and transformed into a boutique. This initiative of Tanaporen for the well-being of the weavers is certainly commendable."

Award-winning weaver, Siddique, said, "We have been involved in Jamdani weaving for the last ten to twelve years. We are working to bring back the tradition of the Jamdani saree that was designed 150-200 years ago. We will go further if the support of boutiques like Tanaporen is by our side. We hope that our long-standing traditions continue year after year."

Chandra Shekhar Shaha said, "Jamdani cannot be compared with all sarees. Jamdani is an art form which our weavers have to work hard. I believe the jamdani product will last for another thousand years if everyone is by the side of the weavers and lends a helping hand.

Sayeeda Roxana Khan said, "Our long-term plan is to spend a portion of the surplus from the sales outlets on the entrepreneurs and gradually increase the credibility among the entrepreneurs so that they can gradually participate in it."

Customers will also be able to purchase Jamdani clothes and other items online at Sustainable Jamdani Boutique Tanaporen.

