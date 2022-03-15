Jai Prakash appointed chief technology officer of Grameenphone

Jai Prakash has been appointed as chief technology officer (CTO) of Grameenphone, effective from 1 April.

Before this appointment, Jai Prakash served as chief technology officer of Telenor Myanmar since November 2014. Current CTO, Rade will take over the role of COO of Telenor Procurement Company.

Jai Prakash has 25 years of extensive experience in the telecom industry. In Myanmar, he was responsible for all technology operations, including network and IT. As part of the startup team in Myanmar, Jai Prakash was instrumental in setting up and rolling out Telenor Myanmar's highly efficient data network. Under his tenure, Telenor Myanmar has taken a frontrunner position in touch-free operations and realized the critical qualities of a truly digital telco.

Before joining Telenor Myanmar, Jai Prakash served as Circle Technical Head for Bihar and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in Telenor India.

In an immediate reaction, Jai Prakash said, "I am truly excited and humbled to be part of Grameenphone, the connectivity partner of fastest-growing digital Bangladesh. Over many years, Grameenphone has built the strongest telecommunication network for over 83 million customers; and contributed to digital inclusion in Bangladesh by introducing innovation, technology, products, and services. I am looking forward to working together with the winning team to continue this journey."

Welcoming Jai Prakash, Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman said, "I am very happy to welcome Jai Prakash into the GP family. His broad skills and experience in network and IT will add value to our strategic ambition of making things possible through modernisation and digitalisation. And to build a future ready Grameenphone network to meet our customer's expectations in their Digital life!"

Azman also thanked Rade for his excellent contribution over the last more than four and half years in Grameenphone and Bangladesh to build a modernised network that drives more than 83 million customers, he wishes the best to Rade for his next endeavor.