Jahangirnagar University Model United Nations Association presents JMUN'23 Conference

Jahangirnagar University Model United Nations Association (JUMUNA) is a student-run organisation committed to promoting awareness of global issues and diplomacy. Through its Model United Nations conferences, JUMUNA provides a platform for young minds to engage in constructive dialogue and develop diplomatic skills by arranging annual JMUN Conferences, since its inception.

The highly anticipated 7th Jahangirnagar Model United Nations 2023 (JMUN'23) Conference is set to take place on 28 September at the premises of Jahangirnagar University, reads a press release.

Organised by the Jahangirnagar University Model United Nations Association (JUMUNA), this prestigious event is geared towards fostering meaningful discussions among individuals from diverse backgrounds, addressing some of the world's most critical socio-economic issues.

The theme of JMUN'23 revolves around 'Prioritizing Green Technology: Conquesting Green Prosperity.' With the looming threats of climate change and environmental crises, the conference aims to empower the youth with the responsibility of finding viable solutions for a sustainable future on a global scale.

Eight Committees: A Platform for Critical Diplomacy

The JMUN'23 Conference will offer a platform consisting of eight committees, each with an agenda carefully crafted to ignite compelling debates. Delegates with exceptional research abilities, practical diplomatic skills, and a flair for critical negotiations are warmly invited to join. Participants will be provided with an enriching environment, allowing them to nurture their critical thinking, enhance their negotiating prowess, and develop effective teamwork abilities.

Committee Breakdowns: UNSC (United Nations Security Council), NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization), ECOFIN (Economic and Financial Committee), UNHRC (United Nations Human Rights Council), UNEP (United Nations Environment Programme), UNIDO (United Nations Industrial Development Organization), UNNA (United Nations News Agency), MNAB (Model National Assembly of Bangladesh)

Join JMUN'23: A Call to Diplomatic Minds

The dynamic secretariat board eagerly awaits the participation of some of the finest diplomatic minds. JMUN'23 promises to be an unparalleled opportunity for young leaders to engage in productive discourse, collaborate, and strategize toward global prosperity with a focus on green technology.

JUMUNA invites all passionate individuals with an interest in global affairs, climate change, and sustainable development to be part of JMUN'23. Don't miss this chance to be a part of a momentous event that will shape the minds of future leaders.

