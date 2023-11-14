Jahangir Alam elected president of Executive Council of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association

The 11th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA) was held on recently at Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon, Dhaka.

At the meeting, the election of the Executive Council of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association held for the period 2023-24 and 2024-25.

In the elections, Mr. Mohammad Jahangir Alam (CIP) was elected as President and Dr. Suman Chowdhury as Secretary General.

Besides, Muhammad Shahidullah as senior vice president, Md. as vice president. Abdus Salam, Md. Abul Kalam and Maruf Mohsin were elected. Ashraf Siddiqui and Soumitra Mutsuddi have been appointed as Joint Secretary and Shahriar Jahan as Director of International Affairs.

Steel is a heavy industry and considered one of the major industrial sectors of the country. It is a basic and important component in all infrastructure development including housing construction. Steel is said to be the backbone of buildings and infrastructure. Bangladesh is currently self-sufficient in steel production and this steel is world class. Bangladeshi steel is currently being used in almost all the mega projects of the country. Bangladesh has now started exporting steel to the outside world by meeting the needs of the country.

The apex organization of this steel industry is Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association (BSMA).

Noted that Manwar Hossain was the Chairman and Muhammad Shahidullah was the Secretary General of Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association for the biennium 2020-21 and 2022-23.