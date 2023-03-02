Jagannath University Marketing Alumni Association reunion on 10 March

Photo: Courtesy

Jagannath University Marketing Alumni Association is going to organise a reunion event called "Marketing Fiesta'2023" on 10 March with the graduates of the 1st batch to the 10th batch of the Marketing Department of the university, said a press release.

The event will be held at Marriott Convention Center, Dhanmondi, Dhaka from 4pm onwards.

All the students from the 1st batch to the 10th batch of the marketing department of the university are invited to complete the registration before 05/03/2023 to make the event a success.

Registration can be done at the following link: shorturl.at/ixNRY