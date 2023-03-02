Jagannath University Marketing Alumni Association reunion on 10 March

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:03 am

Related News

Jagannath University Marketing Alumni Association reunion on 10 March

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 10:55 am
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 11:03 am

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Jagannath University Marketing Alumni Association is going to organise a reunion event called "Marketing Fiesta'2023" on 10 March with the graduates of the 1st batch to the 10th batch of the Marketing Department of the university, said a press release. 

The event will be held at Marriott Convention Center, Dhanmondi, Dhaka from 4pm onwards.

All the students from the 1st batch to the 10th batch of the marketing department of the university are invited to complete the registration before 05/03/2023 to make the event a success.

Registration can be done at the following link: shorturl.at/ixNRY

Jagannath University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

China recently inaugurated the Preparatory Office of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed) in Hong Kong, China. The IOMed will be the world&#039;s first intergovernmental legal organisation dedicated to resolving international disputes through mediation. Photo: info.gov.hk

To maintain global peace and security, China is taking action

1d | Thoughts
Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

Made-up monsters: How media is fueling human-wildlife conflicts in Bangladesh

3h | Earth
Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

Meet the 29-year-old anchoring Spotifys ambitions in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

16h | TBS World
Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

Creative and educational game invented by Arunika

3h | TBS Stories
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

22h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

5
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod