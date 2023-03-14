JaChai.com signs MoU with Ekshop

JaChai.com signs MoU with Ekshop

The government's IT division, under the leadership of the aspire to innovate (a2i) programme, initiated a collaboration with the well-known domestic e-commerce marketplace JaChai.com Limited to realise the dream of building a Smart Bangladesh. 

The agreement signing ceremony was held at the IT department on Monday (13 March), reads a press release.

Nahid Sultan Mallik, joint project director of a2i; Reginald Haque Jami, e-commerce head of a2i, and JaChai.com Limited's upper-level officials, including its Chairman Abdul Aziz, were present at the event.

On 27 October 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the IT division and E-commerce company Jachai.com Limited and Ekshop for mutual services. 

The first step taken in the continuity of that mutual agreement is the inclusion of customer service improvement work with Jachai.com's Ekshop in today's update. 

Jachai.com Limited will establish itself as a powerful domestic e-commerce company with payment, logistics, promotional tools, technical assistance, and advisory services for online shops. 

Additionally, through resource and training exchange between Jachai.com and online shops, both companies will be able to improve their customer service and contribute to the development of rural and suburban markets. Moreover, millions of small entrepreneurs and producers from rural, suburban, and urban areas can use the Jachai.com marketplace to enhance their businesses by paying sales commissions, thereby contributing to the growth of their businesses.

Regarding the Memorandum of Understanding, Regwanul Haque Jami, chief of E-commerce of a2i, said that being able to play a role in the continuous development of local e-commerce companies like jachai.com fills them with great pride. 

"We have always been vigilant in developing new tools and services to enhance the social contribution of a2i's local start-ups. Jachai.com does not believe in competing in the market as a separate entity from it since its inception, but instead, it has been constantly striving to create a supportive local market infrastructure," he said.

Chairman Abdul Aziz of Jachai.com stated that the company will bring various products and services to the market, bringing together Jachai and Ekshop to facilitate the daily lives of citizens in the country.

