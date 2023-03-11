JAAGO Annual Science Fair starts in Dhaka showcasing 22 projects of school children

11 March, 2023, 10:15 pm
JAAGO Foundation has kicked-off its Annual Science Fair showcasing 22 projects of school children.

Muhammed Aziz Khan, founder chairman of Summit Group, inaugurated the fair at a hotel in the capital's Gulshan on Saturday (11 March), reads a press release. 

Sheldon Yett, UNICEF representative to Bangladesh, was present as the special guest. 

On the occasion, Muhammed Aziz Khan reiterated his message as the first Bangladeshi in UNICEF's International Council that the Covid-19 pandemic was the largest disruption to education in history. 

The greatest contribution philanthropists can make is to get children learning again to help secure their future, he said. 

Sheldon Yett encouraged students to keep learning, keep listening, and keep asking questions, for it is through this process that we unlock the true potential of the human mind. 

Martin Holtmann, IFC country manager for Bangladesh said, "Science and sustainability are the building blocks of a brighter future. Let us continue to cultivate our passion for both, and work towards a better world that benefits not only ourselves but also our communities and our planet." 

"Our children are not just the future, they are the present. And it is our duty to equip them with the necessary tools and skills to shape a better tomorrow. Summit Group's unwavering support towards JAAGO's vision of providing quality education to underprivileged children has been instrumental in helping us create a brighter future for them, and for that we are grateful", said Korvi Rakshand, founder of JAAGO Foundation. 

Visitors had the opportunity to witness live digital classes from JAAGO Foundation's Habiganj, Bandarban, and Rangpur locations. The event concluded with a prize-giving ceremony where the winning teams were presented with prizes by Muhammed Aziz Khan and Sheldon Yett.

