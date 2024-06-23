Izhar Inan wins JETRO award for road safety poster design

23 June, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 12:41 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Izhar Ibtesum Inan has won the JETRO Award for his poster design in the "Road Safety Poster Competition 2024," aimed at raising public awareness about traffic laws through student participation in Dhaka city.

The competition, organised under the Dhaka Road Traffic Safety Project by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) with the support of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), featured Inan's poster titled "Don't Die for No Reason."

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at the National Theatre Hall of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy in the capital. This open competition saw participation from students of 16 schools and 11 universities, all focusing on road safety.

The event was attended by DMP Commissioner Mr. Habibur Rahman, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar), as the chief guest. Special guests included Tomohide Ichiguchi, Chief Representative of JICA-Bangladesh, and Yoshihisa Asada, Project Leader of the DRSP project. The ceremony was presided over by the Additional Police Commissioner (Traffic) and DRSP Project Head Md. Munibur Rahman BPM-Seba.

The DMP, with technical assistance from JICA, initiated the Dhaka Road Safety Project (DRSP) to enhance road safety in Dhaka. As part of this initiative, the DMP and JICA organized the poster and slogan competition to raise public awareness and engage city residents. Students from various institutions participated in creating posters and slogans that highlighted the importance of road safety and responsible behavior, playing a crucial role in raising awareness about road safety.

To acknowledge the creativity and commitment of the students towards road safety, 10 slogans and 10 posters were awarded. The awards included the DMP Commissioner Award, DMP Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Award, JICA Award, JETRO Award, JCIAD-Nippon Signal Award, JCIAD-TecKen Corporation Award, and the DSRP Award.

