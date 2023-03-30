Izakaya's new restaurant in Uttara offers Japanese cuisine

Photo: Courtesy

Izakaya's newly-launched restaurant ISHO experience centre in Uttara is set to transport food lovers into an ethereal haven for tantalising Japanese flavours.

Details and beauty of the restaurant's interior, which might not be evident on the outside, catch the eyes of the visitors, reads a press release.

Izakaya was launched in 2018 with a vision to introduce a curated selection of Japanese-fusion flavours that were never experienced before in Dhaka. Gaining popularity amongst the lovers of food and people whose tastes and preferences have significantly evolved in the last few years, Izakaya has expanded as a franchise with the launch of its second restaurant in the commercial area of Uttara.

Japanese Flavours with a Modern Twist

Much like authentic Japanese cuisine, Izakaya retains the purity of each one of its ingredients and refrains from the use of spices that overwhelm the dish. Visual presentation is an essential element and the plating of the food to emphasize its beauty is as important as its preparation.

Known for its unique menu comprising a variety of appetizers, sushi & maki, rice bowls, assorted platters, bento boxes, desserts, and refreshing mocktails, it gained popularity within the first year of its launch and continues to delight its customers across all age groups.

With the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Izakaya also introduced its DIY Sushi Kit for those looking to indulge in culinary creativity with homemade sushi rolls. The kit contains all the necessary ingredients for a California maki and tuna nigiri along with chopsticks and a rolling mat complete with a guide with easy-to-follow instructions.

Some of its new bestselling additions include the Wagyu Steak, Snow Fish Misoyaki, Nama Scallop Hollandaise, Beef Enoki Roll, and the Australian imported Beef Katsu Sando. Known for its unique desserts, the soft-baked Japanese Cheesecake continues to win hearts along with another new entrant, the Matcha Sandwich with white chocolate and whipped cream. Their menu also comprises a gamut of refreshing mocktails of which the Mango Calpis, Earl Grey, and Purple Lady are summer favourites.

Izakaya also stays ahead of the game with its selection of Roll Platters, Sushi Platters, and Family Packs, making them a great choice for those game nights, house and office parties, and other large gatherings.

A destination for relaxed dining and celebrations

Few restaurants in Dhaka offer diverse options in Japanese cuisine with a pleasing dining experience. Izakaya is one of those restaurants where customers can spend their weekend, payday, or just an impromptu outing with expertly curated Japanese fusion flavours.

The newly-launched eatery is situated above the ISHO experience center and can comfortably seat up to 85 people in its area of 3000 sq. ft. Featuring an indoor and outdoor seating area, the stunning interiors are accentuated with soft, neutral colours and natural textures for a pleasing and ambient dining experience. The décor is also elevated with floral clusters reminding one of the Japanese cherry blossoms.

Making it a popular choice for a birthday party, catching up with friends, quality time with family, or for those looking to sample some delicious eats in Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

Bento Boxes to Ring in Ramadan Festivities

Over the past few years, Oriental cuisine has gained popularity among the residents of Dhaka. Yum Cha District, Little Korea, and KFD have become go-to places for those seeking unique and exotic food experiences. Izakaya is one such restaurant that has quickly gained a following in its 4 years of operations and has introduced several bento sets during Ramadan to cater to the increasing demand.

One of the reasons why Izakaya is considered one of the best iftar options in Dhaka is that the bento sets are an excellent way for new customers to try out their food. The three bento sets offer a combination of some of their bestsellers, giving customers a good idea of what else the restaurant has to offer.

Curated for the holy month of Ramadan, the 3 bento sets come with unique star items of their own, each one priced at BDT 1425++. These Bento sets are also made special with dates and a bottle of water.

The idea behind Izakaya

Traditionally, "Izakaya" is a type of Japanese pub in which a variety of small, typically inexpensive, dishes and snacks are served. It is often referred to as Japanese tapas to exemplify and celebrate the art of fusion food. The concept was introduced to explore a variety of food pairings and fusions that highlighted Japanese street food and ingredients along with twists from global food culture.