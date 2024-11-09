IUB’s Team Sohayok wins 1st Runner-up in Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024

09 November, 2024
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 09:19 pm

IUB’s Team Sohayok wins 1st Runner-up in Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024

IUB’s Team Sohayok wins 1st Runner-up in Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024

Team Sohayok from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) has secured the 1st Runner-up position in the prestigious "Cisco IoT Hackathon 2024," held at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus. This national hackathon saw participation from 125 teams across Bangladesh, with only 20 teams advancing to the final round.

Team Sohayok's project, titled "A Cost-Efficient Device for Individuals with Cerebral Palsy Utilizing IoT," addresses the communication challenges faced by individuals with cerebral palsy. The device integrates Augmentative and Alternative Communication (AAC) support to enhance accessibility for users.

The team members, Md Rayhan Hossain, Samiul Haque, Jotirmoy Mollick, Md Rahat Al Mamun from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, and Sujoy Mahmud from the Department of Life Sciences, were mentored by Dr. Md Kafiul Islam, Associate Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE).

Samiul Haque expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our goal was to create an affordable device that could significantly improve the lives of individuals with cerebral palsy. This recognition motivates us to continue developing innovative and socially impactful solutions."

Dr. Md Kafiul Islam expressed immense pride in the team's success, saying, "This project reflects the technical skills and empathy of our students. By focusing on practical solutions for children with physical challenges, this interdisciplinary team has demonstrated the positive impact that engineering and technology can bring to society."

In addition to the recognition, Team Sohayok was awarded a cash prize of BDT 30,000. Their innovative IoT device is designed to be both affordable and effective, with a focus on real-world implementation based on observations from healthcare facilities.

This remarkable achievement underscores IUB's commitment to fostering innovation and addressing social challenges through technology.

