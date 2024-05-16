IUB's summer orientation welcomes over 1,300 new students

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) welcomed over 1,300 new students during its Summer 2024 Orientation programme for undergraduate admissions at the university Auditorium in Dhaka on Thursday (16 May).

More than 45% of the new intake was female. The demographics of the new students show that 27% come from outside Dhaka, while 73% are from the city, reads a press release.

With the new intake, IUB's overall student body now exceeds 10,000 students, maintaining a balanced gender ratio with 45% female students.

Anisul Hoque, eminent writer and managing editor of Prothom Alo, graced the occasion as the chief guest. Vice Chancellor of IUB Tanweer Hasan, PhD, and Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, also addressed the gathering.

During the programme, top scorers from the admission test merit list were recognized. The event saw the presence of guardians and parents of the newly enrolled students, alongside IUB faculty and staff.

The programme was organised by the Admission and Financial Aid office of IUB, with Lima Chowdhury, Head of Admission and Financial Aid, moderating the event. The program concluded with cultural performances by students, including members of the IUB Music Club and Dance Club.