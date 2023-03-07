IUB's King Sejong Institute participates in the first ever language fair

The King Sejong Institute (KSI) of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) participated in the first-ever Language Fair in the country, organised by the International Mother Language Institute (IMLI) on 23-24 February.

The event, inaugurated by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, MP, was aimed at promoting and raising awareness about different languages spoken in Bangladesh and around the world, reads a press release.

A total of 16 language research and promotion centres and educational institutes, which specialise in different local and foreign languages, took part in the fair.

KSI, a joint initiative of the South Korean government and IUB aimed at promoting Korean studies in Bangladesh, displayed books written on the Korean Language and culture at the fair.

KSI officials also informed visitors about the Korean Hub at IUB including the opportunities to learn the Korean language at KSI, the 3,000+ books and audiovisual materials on Korean language and culture available at the "Window On Korea" section of the IUB Library, and the Korean Cinema and Society course offered by the Media and Communication Department.

The IUB Korean Club, which is one of the most active Korean cultural clubs in Bangladesh, also displayed items at the Language Fair to create an immersive experience for the visitors.