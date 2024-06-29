IUB's Industry Immersion Programme: Innovation, startup showcase event draws industry attention

Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) organized the "Innovation and Startup Showcase" on June 26, 2024, dedicated to presenting the innovative projects and entrepreneurial spirit of its students.

The event was hosted by the Industry Immersion Program (IIP) of IUB with the aim to bridge the gap between industry and academia. IIP promotes startups, with industry liaison, among students enrolled in different constituent schools within IUB and supports IUB's forthcoming Student Co-op Program.

The Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) showcased innovative work done by its undergraduate students (StartupIUB@CSE) at this event. Renowned industry leaders and members of the Industry Advisory Panel of IUB's Department of CSE evaluated the innovative projects and presented awards to top performing teams. Among the adjudicators were Mr. Asif Mahmood, Chairman of ADN Group; Mr. Wahid Sharif, President of BACCO and Co-founder of Digicon Technologies Ltd.; Mr. Zia Ashraf, Co-Founder and COO of Chaldal; and Mr. Hasan Imam, PhD, Chairman of DataSoft Systems Bangladesh Ltd.

The event was attended by Mr. Didar A Husain, Chairman of the Board of Trustees at IUB; Tanweer Hasan, PhD, Vice Chancellor; Prof. Niaz Ahmed Khan, PhD, Pro Vice Chancellor; Khandker Md. Iftekhar Haider, Treasurer; along with senior management and faculty members of IUB.

Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan, PhD, remarked, "The Industry Immersion Program (IIP) of IUB is a unique initiative, designed to mitigate the industry-academia gap. By integrating real-world industry experiences with academic learning, we are equipping our students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in their careers. We anticipate future participation in this initiative from other departments within IUB fostering a holistic approach to innovation and entrepreneurship."

Sabrina Alam, Director of IIP and a faculty member of CSE at IUB, expressed her gratitude, stating: "Special thanks to the respected Dean of the School of Engineering, Technology and Sciences and the Head of the CSE department for organizing this event in collaboration with IIP. IIP plans to hold similar events, showcasing student work by other constituent departments and schools in the future."