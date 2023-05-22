IUB’s Amit Bikram Roy becomes champion in 8th NDC National Chess Carnival 

22 May, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 06:55 pm

Amit Bikram Roy, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at IUB, has clinched the title in the individual category of the 8th NDC National Chess Carnival 2023.

He finished with a perfect 6 wins in 6 matches to become the champion, reads a press release. 

Last year, Amit won a silver medal in Men's Chess at the Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship.

Meanwhile, "IUB Mittens", one of IUB's two teams in the tournament, claimed the runner-up position. The team members were Kazi Zarin Tasnim, Aiman Hamid Saad and Amit Bikram Roy, all students of CSE at IUB, and guest player Noshin Anjum, who is the current Women National Champion.

On board 1, Amit won six out of six games. On board 2, Aiman Hamid Saad won two out of six games. Kazi Zarin Tasnim won five out of six games. On board 4, Noshin Anjum also won five out of six games.

IUB's second team, called the "IUB Kittens", finished in the 28th place in the tournament. In this team, Baniyamin Robin from the Department of Biochemistry won 5 of 6 games on board 1. Rakib Hasan, from CSE, won 2 out of 6 games on board 2 and Al Fida from the Department of Microbiology won 3 games on board 3.
 

