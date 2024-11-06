IUB’s Amit becomes undefeated champion in DRMC 1st National Math Summit Chess Tournament

Corporates

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:16 pm

Related News

IUB’s Amit becomes undefeated champion in DRMC 1st National Math Summit Chess Tournament

Press Release
06 November, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 07:16 pm
IUB’s Amit becomes undefeated champion in DRMC 1st National Math Summit Chess Tournament

Amit Bikram Roy, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), emerged as the undefeated champion in the chess segment of the DRMC 1st National Math Summit, held at Dhaka Residential Model College.

Competing against 136 participants from educational institutions nationwide, Amit demonstrated remarkable skill and strategic control to clinch the title in the high-stakes Blitz tournament.

Amit's current rating is 2070. He is ranked among the top 30 chess players in Bangladesh and is actively pursuing his FIDE Master norm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Justin Mathias, a student of General Management at IUB, also performed strongly, securing fourth place with commendable tactics and endurance. Other notable performances included Mehrab Al Maksud from the Department of English and Modern Languages, who reached the quarterfinals, and Mohiul Alam, from Computer Science and Engineering, who advanced to the top 32.

The DRMC 1st National Math Summit, which brought together students from schools, colleges, and universities, featured rigorous chess competitions as part of its academic and extracurricular lineup.

#IUB / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

3d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

3d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

World leaders congratulate Trump

World leaders congratulate Trump

1h | Videos
80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

80 detained over attack on joint forces in Ctg's Hazari Lane

2h | Videos
What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

What will Trump decide on the issue of Bangladesh?

2h | Videos
Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

Sharjah reaches special milestone with 1st ODI between Afghanistan and Bangladesh

4h | Videos