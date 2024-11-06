IUB’s Amit becomes undefeated champion in DRMC 1st National Math Summit Chess Tournament

Amit Bikram Roy, a student of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), emerged as the undefeated champion in the chess segment of the DRMC 1st National Math Summit, held at Dhaka Residential Model College.

Competing against 136 participants from educational institutions nationwide, Amit demonstrated remarkable skill and strategic control to clinch the title in the high-stakes Blitz tournament.

Amit's current rating is 2070. He is ranked among the top 30 chess players in Bangladesh and is actively pursuing his FIDE Master norm.

Justin Mathias, a student of General Management at IUB, also performed strongly, securing fourth place with commendable tactics and endurance. Other notable performances included Mehrab Al Maksud from the Department of English and Modern Languages, who reached the quarterfinals, and Mohiul Alam, from Computer Science and Engineering, who advanced to the top 32.

The DRMC 1st National Math Summit, which brought together students from schools, colleges, and universities, featured rigorous chess competitions as part of its academic and extracurricular lineup.