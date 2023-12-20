IUBAT student represents Bangladesh at 2nd international students' leadership meeting in Uzbekistan

IUBAT student represents Bangladesh at 2nd international students' leadership meeting in Uzbekistan

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In a significant development, Md. Naziur Rahman, a dedicated student from the Department of Agriculture at the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT), has been chosen as the sole representative from Bangladesh to attend the 2nd International Students Leadership Meeting 2023 in Bukhara, Uzbekistan.

The event, organized by UI GreenMetric World University Ranking, is set to explore the theme of "Innovation, Impacts, and Future Direction of Sustainable Universities."

The central theme of the event revolves around exploring innovative approaches, understanding the impacts, and charting the future direction of sustainable practices in universities globally.

Naziur Rahman will have the unique opportunity to engage with renowned sustainability experts and thought leaders through keynote speeches. These speeches are expected to provide valuable insights into the current state of sustainability initiatives in universities.

The conference agenda includes interactive workshops designed to inspire innovation and encourage the implementation of greener, more sustainable practices within university campuses. These workshops aim to equip participants with the knowledge and tools necessary to drive positive change.

The event offers a platform for global networking, allowing student leaders from various countries to connect, share experiences, and build international collaborations. This initiative not only fosters camaraderie but also lays the groundwork for lifelong friendships and partnerships in the realm of sustainability.

Participants, including Rahman, will gain valuable perspectives on the role of sustainability in transforming university campuses and surrounding communities. The exchange of ideas is expected to contribute to a broader understanding of the challenges and opportunities associated with sustainable development.

A unique aspect of the meeting is the direct interaction with UI GreenMetric World University Rankings. With Bukhara State University serving as the country coordinator, the event will provide a platform for discussions and collaborations related to sustainability rankings and initiatives.

As the sole delegate from Bangladesh, Md. Naziur Rahman will play a crucial role in representing not only his university, IUBAT, but also the commitment of Bangladesh towards sustainable development. His participation is a testament to the importance that Bangladesh places on fostering a culture of sustainability within its educational institutions.

Naziur Rahman's participation in the 2nd International Students Leadership Meeting is a remarkable achievement for both him and his university. It highlights the global recognition of Bangladesh's efforts in promoting sustainability in higher education. The insights gained from this international forum are expected to contribute significantly to the ongoing efforts to create more environmentally conscious and sustainable campuses worldwide.

 

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

