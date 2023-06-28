IUBAT ranked 11th among Bangladesh universities in QS world rankings 2024

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) has achieved 6th position among Private Universities of Bangladesh in QS World Rankings-2024.

Based on the outstanding performance and initiatives, QS has the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) as one of the top 1411 universities in the world, reads a press release.

IUBAT has achieved 6th position among private universities and 11th position among all universities in Bangladesh.

QS World University Rankings evaluates universities across the world according to six metrics: Academic Reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student Ratio, Citations per faculty, International Faculty Ratio, and International Student Ratio.

The QS World University Rankings is an annual publication of university rankings which comprises the global overall and subject rankings. The QS World University Rankings is the most-widely read university rankings in the world.

IUBAT is the first Non-Government University established in Bangladesh and is one of the leading ones. The university focuses on social equity, justice, and gender equality while maintaining its high standards of education and research.Prof Dr. M Alimullah Miyan, Professor of Dhaka University and former Director of IBA, founded IUBAT in 1991 as the first private university in Bangladesh.