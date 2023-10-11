IUBAT observes World Mental Health Day 2023

11 October, 2023, 05:20 pm
IUBAT observes World Mental Health Day 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Professor Mahmuda Khanum Counseling and Guidance Center of International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT)  in association with the Department of Psychology, IUBAT observed World Mental Health Day 2023.

IUBAT Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab inaugurated the celebration with a brief speech about this year's theme "Mental Health is a Universal  Human Right". Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis joined the rally along with the IUBAT Registrar, Exam Controller, Deans, and coordinators of several colleges of IUBAT. Also,  the students participated in the rally with much enthusiasm to solidify the rally.

Following the rally, a poster presentation competition was held in the IUBAT auditorium. IUBAT students were invited to prepare a poster on the theme of "Mental Health is a Universal Human Right" and were briefed about the posters by the participants. The best poster will be selected based on the feedback from the judging panel and online voting. Participants of the rally visited the poster presentation exhibition and left their feedback. 

There will be a seminar and a workshop on mental health issues this month as a part of the celebration.

