IUBAT Observe 6th death anniversary of Prof Mahmuda Khanum

The 6th death anniversary of Professor Mahmuda Khanam, First Vice-Chancellor and Board Member of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology has been observed.

On Sunday (April 30), a memorial meeting and prayer ceremony was held at the IUBAT campus to seek the forgiveness of the departed soul, reads a press release.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Abdur Rab, Registrar Professor. Dr. Md Lutfar Rahman, Controller of Examination Brig. General Dr. Md. Zahid Hossain (Retd.), Dean College of Agricultural Sciences Prof Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, Chairman of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering Professor Dr. Uppal Kanti Das and other faculty members delivered their speeches. Speakers highlighted the contribution of Professor Khanam to education, development, women's development and public service.

Deans, chairs, coordinators, faculty members, staff, alumni, students and relatives of Prof Mahmuda Khanum were present in the program.

Professor Mahmuda Khanam passed away on 24th April 2017. He served as Deputy Secretary and Advisor in various Ministries of Bangladesh Government. She was the Acting Chairman of Bangladesh Women's Rehabilitation and Welfare Foundation. He has been involved with IUBAT since its inception in 1991. He joined IUBAT in 1999 as a Pro Vice-Chancellor and served his duties with devotion till his last breath.