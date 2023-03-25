IUBAT holds Research Reward 2023

Research and Publication Reward-2023 of the International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) was held on Wednesday (22 March).

This year, 74 IUBAT teachers have been awarded this reward for 145 research and publications on a wide range of topics, reads a press release.

For this award, the research papers are evaluated based on publications in world-renowned Scopus, SI-indexed journals, IUBAT Review and other journals with high impact factors. The awardees receive cash and certificates.

The Research and Publication Rewards are awarded to successful researchers of the university every year under the Miyan Research Institute named after the IUBAT Founder Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan.

Prof Shariff Enamul Kabir, UGC professor, former vice-chancellor of Jahangirnagar University and former member, Bangladesh Public Service Commission was the chief guest.

Zubier Alim, chairman, Board of Trustees, IUBAT presided over the award ceremony.

Miyan Research Institute Chairman Prof Dr Abul Khair delivered the welcome address. IUBAT Treasurer spoke on the mission, vision, objectives and operational philosophy of the Miyan Research Institute.

Miyan Research Institute Director Dr Sajal Saha offered a vote of thanks and congratulated the awardees of the year.

Miyan Research Institute provides grants and guidelines to IUBAT teachers and research scholars for research and publications in varied disciplines, and assess quality of research outcomes.

Under the guideline and grant of Miyan Research Institute, research is being carried out in the areas of agriculture, engineering, technology, business administration, business, environment, climate change, sustainable development, education and the like. The outcomes of such research are presented in research seminars for faculty and students organised by the university.

