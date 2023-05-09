IUBAT Founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan's death anniversary

Corporates

Press Release
09 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:31 pm

Related News

IUBAT Founder Prof M Alimullah Miyan's death anniversary

Press Release
09 May, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2023, 08:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The sixth death anniversary of the pioneer of Non-government University in Bangladesh and founder VC of IUBAT Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan is on Wednesday (10 May).

Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan was born on 15 February 1942 at Kailine village under Chandina Upazilla in Comilla District. He completed his BCom (Hons) in 1962; MCom in 1963 from Dhaka University. He received his MBA from Indiana University, USA in 1968 and PhD at Manchester Business School, UK in 1976.  He established IUBAT as the Non-government University in Bangladesh in January 1991, said a press release.

Dr Miyan's distinguished and varied academic career has included the positions of Director and Professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Business Administration, and Founder Chairman of the Centre for Population Management and Research (CPMR), also at Dhaka University.

Dr Miyan served as President of IUBAT upon its founding in 1991 before moving into his role of Vice-Chancellor in 1994. In 1963-64 he served as a Research Associate, Social Science Research Committee, and Dhaka University. He was the Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT—International University of Business Agriculture and Technology and Professor, College of Business Administration (CBA) from April 1994 to 2017.

Dr Miyan has consulted for many international agencies, including EU, UNDP, World Bank, Asian Development Bank, IPCC, WMO, IGBP, APN, European Union, USAID, IOC, CARE, The Aga Khan Foundation, UNICEF, UNESCO, Mennonite Central Committee, World Vision, DANIDA, ILO, UNFPA, FAO, UNWFP, OECD, ADPC, Commonwealth Secretariat, in addition to his numerous consultancies for the Bangladesh Government and non-government organizations.

IUBAT / death anniversary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The playground (top right) is located within a residential area dense with civic facilities. Some major facilities include the Lalbagh Model School (extreme right), a Kali Mandir temple (the brick structure with pyramid roof), a crematorium (alinged to the temple), a graveyard for the Hindu( next to the crematorium) community across a small water body (in the middle), and an under-construction DCC maternity clinic (left white building).

Using architecture to create communal harmony

10h | Habitat
Tamara Abed. Illustration: TBS

'People think Brac only works for the poor, but we work with many different models for nation-building'

10h | Panorama
At present, there are 30 trees on Sat Masjid Road. Many are keeping watch at night to protect the remaining trees. Photo: Naim Ul Hasan

Felling trees and defying public outcry: The Dhaka South way

13h | Panorama
All the products of Baksho Bunon are designed by founder Sadman Masood. Photos: Courtesy

Baksho Bunon: When daily decor meets artistry

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

Bangladesh needs to ‘close the deal’ to attract more US investment- US ambassador

1h | TBS Face to Face
Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

Despite the announcement of tree planting in the north, cutting is going on in the southern city

1h | TBS Stories
‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

‘Mad panic’ as Russia evacuates N-plant town

2h | TBS World
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

2
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka