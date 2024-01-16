IUBAT celebrates 33rd founding anniversary

16 January, 2024, 06:25 pm
IUBAT- International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, the pioneering Non-Government University of Bangladesh, joyously celebrated its 33rd Foundation Day at its campus in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday, January 16, 2024.

Professor Dr. Abdur Rab, the esteemed Vice-Chancellor of IUBAT, inaugurated the opening ceremony with the national anthem, commencing the celebration with the hoisting of flags and laying floral tributes at the grave of the university's Founder.

In the Open Auditorium of IUBAT, a ceremonial cake was cut to commemorate the 33rd anniversary, marking the participation of all departments. Present at the event were IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Abdur Rab, Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mohammad Mahmudur Rahman, Treasurer Prof. Selina Nargis, Registrar Prof. Dr. Md. Lutfar Rahman, Exam Controller Brig Gen Dr. Md Zahid Hossain (Retd), Engineering Dean Prof. Dr. Md. Monirul Islam, Agriculture Dean Dr. Md. Shohidullah Miah, and other esteemed professors.

Additionally, a special discussion program was organized to honor the university's 33rd anniversary, featuring the participation of teachers, officials, and students.

IUBAT has announced a month-long, comprehensive program schedule encompassing sports competitions, English Spelling contests/Mastermind, Blood Donation Programs, Seminars, Workshops, Debate competitions, and Cultural contests, all designed to celebrate IUBAT Foundation Day 2024.

Founded in 1991 under the visionary guidance of eminent educationist Prof. Dr. M Alimullah Miyan, IUBAT is recognized as the first Non-Government University in Bangladesh. The university aspires to produce at least one graduate from each village in the nation. Drawing students from all corners of the country and beyond, with over a hundred foreign students from 12 countries in Asia and Africa, IUBAT offers education under eleven departments within its expansive 20-bigha green campus in Uttara.

