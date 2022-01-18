IUBAT celebrates 31st founding anniversary

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) kicked off the month-long celebration of its 31st Foundation Day 2022 at its own campus in the capital's Uttara on Sunday.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab inaugurated the opening ceremony with the national anthem. The celebration began with hoisting flags and placing a floral wreath at the grave of its Founder, reads a press release.

On the first day, a special discussion was held where Mustafa Jabbar, the Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology ministry, attended as Chief Guest. IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab was president as a special guest of the event.

Engineering Dean Prof Dr Md Monirul Islam, College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, College of Business Administration Dean Prof Dr Khair Jahan Sogra, Exam Controller Brig Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain (Retd), Registrar Prof Md Lutfar Rahman and Deputy Registrar Mr Rabiul Islam presented their welcome speech at the inauguration event.

Minister Mustafa Jobbar in his speech said, "The 4th Industrial revolution has already begun in Bangladesh. Recently we have launched 5G network in the country. Our youths are the ones who will hold the torch of industrial excellence of the country in future. I hope, skilled graduates from IUBAT will lead Digital Bangladesh in the upcoming days'

The declared month-long elaborated program includes sports competition, English spelling contest/mastermind, blood donation program, seminar, workshop, debate competition, cultural competition, short film competition.

IUBAT started its journey in 1991, under the guidance of eminent educationist Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, as the first non-government university of Bangladesh. The vision behind this project was to produce at least one graduate from each village of the nation.

At present, thousands of students from all around the country and more than a hundred foreign students from 12 countries of Asia and Africa Region have enrolled here for their higher studies under eleven departments in the 20-bigha green campus of IUBAT in Uttara.

IUBAT has achieved a lot in the course of 31 years. Its engineering courses are recognized by The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. In addition, IUBAT ranks second in Bangladesh in the 2021 UI Green Metric World University Rankings and ranks 294th out of 957 universities in 69 countries around the world. IUBAT has been ranked among the top 50 universities in the world in terms of ethical standards in the 2021 Uri (World Universities with Real Impact) rankings.