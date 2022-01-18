IUBAT celebrates 31st founding anniversary

Corporates

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

IUBAT celebrates 31st founding anniversary

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 11:11 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) kicked off the month-long celebration of its 31st Foundation Day 2022 at its own campus in the capital's Uttara on Sunday.

IUBAT Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab inaugurated the opening ceremony with the national anthem. The celebration began with hoisting flags and placing a floral wreath at the grave of its Founder, reads a press release.

On the first day, a special discussion was held where Mustafa Jabbar, the Minister of Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology ministry, attended as Chief Guest. IUBAT  Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Abdur Rab was president as a special guest of the event.

Engineering Dean Prof Dr Md Monirul Islam, College of Agricultural Sciences Dean Dr Md Shohidullah Miah, College of Business Administration Dean Prof Dr Khair Jahan Sogra, Exam Controller Brig Gen Dr Md Zahid Hossain (Retd), Registrar Prof Md Lutfar Rahman and Deputy Registrar Mr Rabiul Islam presented their welcome speech at the inauguration event.

Minister Mustafa Jobbar in his speech said, "The 4th Industrial revolution has already begun in Bangladesh. Recently we have launched 5G network in the country. Our youths are the ones who will hold the torch of industrial excellence of the country in future. I hope, skilled graduates from IUBAT will lead Digital Bangladesh in the upcoming days'

The declared month-long elaborated program includes sports competition, English spelling contest/mastermind, blood donation program, seminar, workshop, debate competition, cultural competition, short film competition. 

IUBAT started its journey in 1991, under the guidance of eminent educationist Prof Dr M Alimullah Miyan, as the first non-government university of Bangladesh. The vision behind this project was to produce at least one graduate from each village of the nation.

At present, thousands of students from all around the country and more than a hundred foreign students from 12 countries of Asia and Africa Region have enrolled here for their higher studies under eleven departments in the 20-bigha green campus of IUBAT in Uttara.

IUBAT has achieved a lot in the course of 31 years. Its engineering courses are recognized by The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh. In addition, IUBAT ranks second in Bangladesh in the 2021 UI Green Metric World University Rankings and ranks 294th out of 957 universities in 69 countries around the world. IUBAT has been ranked among the top 50 universities in the world in terms of ethical standards in the 2021 Uri (World Universities with Real Impact) rankings.

IUBAT / International University of Business Agriculture and Technology (IUBAT) / founding anniversary 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

20m | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

23h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

23h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre