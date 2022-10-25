IUB wins BUP Intervarsity English Debate Competition 2022

A team of IUB debaters, comprising Ahmad Tousif Jami and Wasi Chowdhury, have won the BUP English Debate Competition 2022. The competition was held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in Dhaka on 21-22 October.

Jami, who was recently appointed as the Head Coach of the Moroccan Development Debating Team for 2023, was adjudged the best speaker of the competition, while Wasi ranked 7th among the best speakers, reads a press release.

The IUB team defeated the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University, Brac University and Sir Salimullah Medical College in the final round to become the champion.

A total of 28 teams from public and private universities participated in the competition. The other teams were Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jahangirnagar University, Islamic University of Technology, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, East West University, Chittagong University, North South University, and Asian University for Women.