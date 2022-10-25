IUB wins BUP Intervarsity English Debate Competition 2022

Corporates

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:19 am

Related News

IUB wins BUP Intervarsity English Debate Competition 2022

TBS Report
25 October, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 25 October, 2022, 09:19 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A team of IUB debaters, comprising Ahmad Tousif Jami and Wasi Chowdhury, have won the BUP English Debate Competition 2022. The competition was held at the Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) in Dhaka on 21-22 October. 

Jami, who was recently appointed as the Head Coach of the Moroccan Development Debating Team for 2023, was adjudged the best speaker of the competition, while Wasi ranked 7th among the best speakers, reads a press release.

The IUB team defeated the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) of Dhaka University, Brac University and Sir Salimullah Medical College in the final round to become the champion.

A total of 28 teams from public and private universities participated in the competition. The other teams were Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, Jahangirnagar University, Islamic University of Technology, International University of Business Agriculture and Technology, East West University, Chittagong University, North South University, and Asian University for Women.

IUB / BUP / Debate Competition

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pure Earth has done some lead cleanup in Mirzapur in Tangail, and in Ashulia, Dhaka, where informal battery recycling factories contaminated land and water. Photo: Courtesy

Lead poisoning: Pure Earth wants us to be worried

25m | Panorama
Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

Can’t go wrong with Burberry Touch

21h | Brands
Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

Playground Inc: Bringing fun games to your table

22h | Brands
Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

Google releases the all new Pixel 7, 7 Pro and Pixel Watch

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

Foreign Beauties Shining in Bollywood Industry

5m | Videos
Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

Key factors of Australia-Sri Lanka match

3h | Videos
Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

Shakil Haq depicts history in match boxes

3h | Videos
Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

Rishi Sunak set to become Britain’s next PM

13h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang started crossing Bangladesh

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka