IUB team wins 2 awards in International Blockchain Olympiad 2022

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 01:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"Team Break the Code", comprising students of Computer Science and Engineering, Environmental Science, and Business of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has won two prestigious awards in the International Blockchain Olympiad 2022.

The team won Silver in the SDG11 category Sustainable cities and communities, and an Award of Distinction. The final round was held online from 24-27 October, reads a press release.

They won the recognitions for their project "TransitLedger", which proposes a fair, uncorrupted, problem-free and unfragmented e-ticketing system for the transport sector in Bangladesh. Blockchain technology enables processes and transaction services to be more transparent, decentralised, democratic, and secure without the need for a third-party organization in the middle. TransitLedger will enable ticketing companies and public transport authorities to negate illegal activities including black-market selling.

The IUB team qualified for the international competition by performing well in the Bangladesh regional round in June 2022. The members of the team are Md Shakib Rahman Ananta, Mohammed Tasdir Ahmmed, Md Rasel Bhuyan and Md Shahadat Hossain Shahal from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE); Sanjana Binte Alam Rodosi from the Department of Environmental Science and Management; and Lubaba Afroz from the business school.

They were mentored by IUB CSE student Md Shafin Rahman Shimanta, who leads the IDEA Mixed Reality Lab under the government's ICT Division and is the founder and CEO of NEXTCORP. 

Team Break The Code emphasises that a vision of a Blockchain-based solution to the existing problems is indeed a reality, as it ensures greater cooperation between transport providers and personalised user-centric services.

The International Blockchain Olympiad (IBCOL) is an annual blockchain solution design competition for students and graduates from any area of study or industry. IBCOL invites people to offer solutions to pressing problems and challenges facing society. This year's Olympiad revolved around building the foundations for the peace and prosperity of the planet and its people as envisioned by the United Nations, aligning with as many as 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
 

