IUB team secures 1st runner-up at National Idea Competition

Corporates

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 12:31 pm

IUB team secures 1st runner-up at National Idea Competition

Press Release
27 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 12:31 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Team "Three Body Problem" from Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) achieved the 1st Runner-up position at the "Creaventure 3.0 National Idea Pitching" competition, organized by the Dhaka University Entrepreneurship Development Club (DUEDC) on 18 May 2024 at Hotel Bengal Blueberry, Gulshan 2, Dhaka.

Competing against 150 teams and over 800 participants from various universities across Bangladesh, Team "Three Body Problem" impressed the judges with their innovative start-up, I Eco, which aims to combat plastic pollution using Jute Biopolymer, reads a press release.

The team, led by Nahian Islam Asif, included Sapnil Sarker Pollob and Zubair Ahmed Khan, all from the Department of Finance of IUB. Their business idea, I Eco, leverages Jute Biopolymer, an invention by renowned Bangladeshi scientist Dr. Mubarak Ahmed Khan, with whom the team has been collaborating since 2023.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The competition featured three rounds, starting with a qualifying round involving 150 teams. The top 20 teams advanced to the semi-finals, where Team "Three Body Problem" secured the top spot, progressing to the final round with eight teams. Ultimately, the IUB team secured the 1st Runner-up position, while Team Startup Frontiers and Team Professional Yappers from Dhaka University claimed the 1st and 3rd positions, respectively.

Creaventure 3.0, a month-long competition, offered a platform for young entrepreneurs to present their business ideas aimed at boosting Bangladesh's economy. The event included six training sessions and two offline boot camps to help participants refine their projects.

"Participation in the competition allowed us to gain significant insights, interact with industry experts, and enhance our business acumen. Support from the SBE faculty and Dr. Mubarak Ahmed Khan was instrumental in this achievement," said team leader Nahian.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

4h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

14h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

1h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

Some house has collapsed in Satkhira

Now | Videos
River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

River water levels surge 6 feet in Barishal, thousands trapped in water

1h | Videos
Coastal people without electricity for Cyclone Remal

Coastal people without electricity for Cyclone Remal

1h | Videos
Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

Heavy rain triggers severe water logging in Ctg

2h | Videos