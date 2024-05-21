IUB students Tasdir, Rasel to represent Bangladesh at WorldSkills in France

Mohammed Tasdir Ahmmed and Md Rasel Bhyan, both 8th semester students from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), will represent Bangladesh at the WorldSkills 2024 competition in Lyon, France, from 10 to 15 September.

Tasdir, a member of the ARROWS Program's first cohort, secured his place by becoming the National Champion in the Cyber Security category of the Bangabandhu National Skill Competition held in December 2023. Rasel emerged as the runner-up in the same competition. The event was organized by the National Skill Development Authority (NSDA) under the Prime Minister's Office, reads a press release.

The Bangabandhu National Skill Competition encompassed a range of disciplines including cyber security, fashion, cooking, web technology, and painting. Tasdir and Rasel's journey to the national championship involved winning preliminary rounds at the district and divisional levels. During the regional rounds, they showcased their skills in solving complex cyber security issues, such as cryptography, digital forensics, and malware analysis.

This year's WorldSkills competition will gather 1,500 competitors from over 65 countries, competing in 62 skill categories. The event aims to showcase and promote vocational skills and training on a global stage.

Six other Bangladeshi students, each representing different skills, will join Tasdir and Rasel in Lyon. The Government of Bangladesh will cover their travel and accommodation expenses. Currently, Tasdir and Rasel are undergoing intensive grooming under the NSDA to prepare for the competition. The Lyon round will span four days, with the first two days dedicated to offensive security problem-solving and the last two days to defensive security problem-solving.

The IUB ARROWS program, launched in Spring 2022, aims to identify and groom top students in Bangladesh through a collaboration of industry experts, academics, and career guidance specialists.