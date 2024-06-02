IUB students shine at 2024 K-culture lover's night talent show

Students from King Sejong Institute Dhaka 2, Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) have clinched first and second prizes in dance and musical performances at the 2024 K-Culture Lover's Night Talent Show held on 23 May, 2024 at the Korean Ambassador's residence in Dhaka.

The event aimed to celebrate Korean culture through vibrant performances in singing, dancing, and speaking.

Jannatul Maowa from Computer Science and Engineering, Tanisha Islam from Environmental Science and Management, and Muhsia Amin Khan from English and Modern Languages, all members of the IUB K-Club and associated with the King Sejong Institute (KSI) at IUB, captivated the audience with their graceful Korean dance, earning the first prize.

Md Monir Hossain, a participant of the KSI Community Course, won second prize with his soulful rendition of a Korean song. In total, 10 participants from IUB's KSI participated in the event.

The event featured competitors from various institutions including AIUB, DIU, Dhaka University, and BDK-Family (the Korean Cultural Community in Bangladesh). The evening began with a networking session, followed by a welcome speech by H E Park Young-sik, the Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh, and personal stories shared by participants.

Fatima-Tuz-Zohra, an International Business major at IUB and Executive Member of the IUB K-Club, served as the Master of Ceremonies.

The 2024 K-Culture Lover's Night provided a platform for enthusiasts to celebrate and showcase their passion for Korean culture, strengthening cultural exchanges and enhancing mutual understanding between Bangladesh and Korea.