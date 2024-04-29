IUB shines bright in National Squash Championship 2024

Corporates

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:04 pm

IUB shines bright in National Squash Championship 2024

Press Release
29 April, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 10:04 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

IUB squash players Md. Raihan and Marjan Akter Monika have clinched the Champion and Runner-up positions in Men's Open (university) and Female Open categories respectively in the 4th Bangladesh National Squash Championship 2024.

The tournament, organized by Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation (BSRF) and sponsored by Turaag Active and Urmi Group, was held from April 23-27, 2024 at three venues including Army Squash Complex, Station Officers Mess Alpha and The American Club in Dhaka.

Raihan, a first-semester student of Management Information Systems (MIS) who joined IUB in the Summer 2024 semester with a 100% sports scholarship, emerged victorious in the Male Open (university) category, while Marjan Akter Monika, Assistant Coach and player of the IUB Squash team, secured the runner-up position in the Female Open category.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Raihan, hailing from Khulna, secured the top spot in his category by defeating Rafi Chowdhury from Chittagong University with an impressive 3-0 margin. In the earlier rounds, he defeated players from the Bangladesh Army; Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University of Dhaka; and Bangladesh University of Professionals.

Originally from Cumilla, Marjan claimed the runner-up position in a fiercely contested category. She has a national ranking of 2 and has experience of participating in international competitions before.

The championship featured a total of 190 players from 26 clubs and institutions, including representatives from the Bangladesh Army and Navy. Players were divided into eleven groups, comprising 99 male and 58 female participants selected from the regional rounds.

The prize-giving ceremony was held on April 27, 2024 at the Army Squash Complex. Lt. Col. Muhammad Faruk Khan (retd.), MP, Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism and President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation; and Mr. Nazmul Hassan, MP, Minister for Youth and Sports and President of Bangladesh Cricket Board, handed over the prizes to the winners.

In addition to the champions and runners-up recognitions, nine female players received Education and Squash Scholarships, while 20 players from underprivileged backgrounds were provided with sports equipment.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

3h | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

9h | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

12h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

Important things to know about Iran's nuclear program

54m | Videos
The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

The reason why Israel-Pakistan relations were not normal

4h | Videos
Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

Income from iron waste is lakhs of taka

1h | Videos
Are the procedures for loans flawed?

Are the procedures for loans flawed?

2h | Videos